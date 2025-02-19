IGNOU TEE

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Schedule Out: How to Check Exam Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
15:49 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the tentative datesheet for the June 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE). Students planning to appear for the exams can access the schedule on the official website ignou.ac.in.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE 2025 Date Sheet

  1. Visit the official website ignou.ac.in
  2. Go to the Student Zone section.
  3. Click on the Examination tab.
  4. Find and click on ‘Tentative Date Sheet for June 2025 TEE’. The datesheet PDF will open. Download and save the datesheet for reference.
Alternatively, candidates can directly access the announcement section on the homepage, locate the relevant link, and download the schedule.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Exam Schedule and Timings

According to the tentative timetable, the June TEE 2025 will commence on June 2 and conclude on July 11, 2025.

The exams will be held in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 10AM to 1PM
  • Afternoon shift: 2PM to 5PM

Reporting Discrepancies

Students must report any discrepancies in the datesheet, except for the pre-defined cases (points 3, 6, 7, and 8 in the document), by February 27, 2025. The discrepancy report format is available in the datesheet itself, and students can email their concerns to datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

Important Note on Exam Clashes

IGNOU has clarified that exam date or session clashes will not be considered under the following conditions:

  • Courses within the same group (Groups 1 to 6).
  • Backlog courses from different academic years.
  • Courses in MP programmes from different specialisations.
  • Courses that are part of different programmes.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has introduced a Master of Science in Biochemistry (MSCBCH), set to begin in the January 2025 admission cycle. The programme, delivered entirely in English, spans a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years, carrying a total of 80 credits.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
15:50 PM
IGNOU TEE Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
