IGNOU January 2025 Session Re-registration Concludes Today at ignou.ac.in- Get Direct Link Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is set to conclude the re-registration process of IGNOU January 2025 Session with late fee on March 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to re-register for the January session can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

"The last date for Re-registration for all programmes (except semester based programmes) has been extended upto 31st March, 2025 with a late fee of Rs. 200/-," reads the official website.

In case of difficulty registering on the portal, candidates can approach the Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number. The late registration fee is Rs 200/-.

IGNOU January 2025 Session: Steps to re-register

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Go to the admission word and then click on re-registration Now a new page will open where candidates will have to read the guidelines and proceed further Click on the proceed further link and re-register yourself Once done, make the payment of the late fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

IGNOU January 2025 Session: Direct Link