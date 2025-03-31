Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU January 2025 Session Re-registration Concludes Today at ignou.ac.in- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2025
13:49 PM

Summary
Candidates who wish to re-register for the January session can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
In case of difficulty registering on the portal, candidates can approach the Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is set to conclude the re-registration process of IGNOU January 2025 Session with late fee on March 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to re-register for the January session can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

"The last date for Re-registration for all programmes (except semester based programmes) has been extended upto 31st March, 2025 with a late fee of Rs. 200/-," reads the official website.

In case of difficulty registering on the portal, candidates can approach the Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number. The late registration fee is Rs 200/-.

IGNOU January 2025 Session: Steps to re-register

  1. Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in
  2. Go to the admission word and then click on re-registration
  3. Now a new page will open where candidates will have to read the guidelines and proceed further
  4. Click on the proceed further link and re-register yourself
  5. Once done, make the payment of the late fee
  6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

IGNOU January 2025 Session: Direct Link

Last updated on 31 Mar 2025
13:50 PM
