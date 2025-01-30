IGNOU

IGNOU January 2025: Re-registration deadline tomorrow at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2025
17:03 PM

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration window for the January 2025 session tomorrow, January 31, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the IGNOU January 2025 by visiting the official website- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

“If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number,” read the official website.

Earlier, the IGNOU January 2025 registration deadline was January 15, 2025. It must be noted that the registration fee is non-refundable. If a student who received a fee exemption has paid only the registration and development fees, only the development fee will be refunded.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

