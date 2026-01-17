IGNOU January 2026 Re-Registration Last Date Revised for ODL and Online Courses

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session. Candidates are encouraged to complete the re-registration process well before the revised deadline.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session, providing additional time to students enrolled in programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Eligible candidates can now complete the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration process up to January 31, 2026, as per the latest update released by the university.

Candidates seeking to continue their studies in the upcoming session can submit their re-registration forms through the official portal at ignou.ac.in. The re-registration facility is available for both Indian and international students. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the January 2026 session was January 15, which has now been extended to ensure that more learners get an opportunity to register within the stipulated time.

To successfully complete the re-registration process, candidates are required to pay a re-registration fee of ₹300 for ODL and online programmes. The payment must be made in online mode through the designated payment gateway on the portal. IGNOU has advised students to ensure successful payment and form submission to avoid any issues in the continuation of their programme.

To apply for IGNOU re-registration for the January 2026 session, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the ‘Re-registration’ link, log in with their credentials, select the desired course, pay the applicable fee, and submit the form. Students are also advised to download and keep a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

While filling out the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration form, candidates must upload scanned copies of essential documents. These include a recent photograph, signature, educational qualification certificates, experience certificate (if applicable), and category certificate for candidates belonging to SC, ST, or OBC categories. Uploading clear and valid documents is mandatory for the acceptance of the application.

IGNOU has also issued instructions for candidates who have already created an account on the portal. Such applicants can log in using their username and password to complete or review their application. In case of issues such as not receiving an OTP, forgetting login credentials, or needing to update registered contact details, candidates have been advised to contact their respective IGNOU Regional Centres for assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the re-registration process well before the revised deadline and regularly check the official IGNOU website for further updates related to admissions and academic schedules.