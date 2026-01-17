IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Re-Registration Last Date Revised for ODL and Online Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
11:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session.
Candidates are encouraged to complete the re-registration process well before the revised deadline.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session, providing additional time to students enrolled in programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Eligible candidates can now complete the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration process up to January 31, 2026, as per the latest update released by the university.

Candidates seeking to continue their studies in the upcoming session can submit their re-registration forms through the official portal at ignou.ac.in. The re-registration facility is available for both Indian and international students. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the January 2026 session was January 15, which has now been extended to ensure that more learners get an opportunity to register within the stipulated time.

To successfully complete the re-registration process, candidates are required to pay a re-registration fee of ₹300 for ODL and online programmes. The payment must be made in online mode through the designated payment gateway on the portal. IGNOU has advised students to ensure successful payment and form submission to avoid any issues in the continuation of their programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply for IGNOU re-registration for the January 2026 session, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the ‘Re-registration’ link, log in with their credentials, select the desired course, pay the applicable fee, and submit the form. Students are also advised to download and keep a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

While filling out the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration form, candidates must upload scanned copies of essential documents. These include a recent photograph, signature, educational qualification certificates, experience certificate (if applicable), and category certificate for candidates belonging to SC, ST, or OBC categories. Uploading clear and valid documents is mandatory for the acceptance of the application.

IGNOU has also issued instructions for candidates who have already created an account on the portal. Such applicants can log in using their username and password to complete or review their application. In case of issues such as not receiving an OTP, forgetting login credentials, or needing to update registered contact details, candidates have been advised to contact their respective IGNOU Regional Centres for assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the re-registration process well before the revised deadline and regularly check the official IGNOU website for further updates related to admissions and academic schedules.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
11:46 AM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Open and Distance Learning Online Programme Registration
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Interview Re-scheduled! Check Revised Personality Test Date

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam City Slip Out; NTA Begins Scribe Applications: Check Steps and Link

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 Declared; Check Cut-Off Marks and Merit List . . .

Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Interview Re-scheduled! Check Revised Personality Test Date

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam City Slip Out; NTA Begins Scribe Applications: Check Steps and Link

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 Declared; Check Cut-Off Marks and Merit List . . .

Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission D. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Sc. . .

Vineeta Garg
Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learni. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality