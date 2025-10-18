IGNOU Extends December 2025 TEE Registration Deadline to October 26; Read Latest Updates Here

Summary As per the latest notification, students can now submit their exam forms without any late fee until October 26, 2025 The registration process is being conducted through the university’s official website at exam.ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of the examination form for the December 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. As per the latest notification, students can now submit their exam forms without any late fee until October 26, 2025. The registration process is being conducted through the university’s official website at exam.ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to submit the examination form without a late fee was October 20, 2025. However, in light of student requests and with the approval of the Competent Authority, the university has decided to provide additional time. This extension is applicable to all students enrolled under IGNOU’s various ODL and online programmes.

For students who miss the new deadline, IGNOU will still allow form submissions from October 27 to October 31, 2025, but with a late fee of ₹1,100. It is advised that students complete the process within the extended window to avoid additional charges.

The December 2025 TEE is scheduled to be held from December 1, 2025, to January 8, 2026. The exams will take place in two sessions each day — a morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and an evening session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Term-End Examination is a critical part of IGNOU’s assessment process and determines the academic progress of students across its wide range of programmes. Students are encouraged to review their course requirements and ensure timely submission of the examination form.

For further details and to fill out the form, candidates should visit the official exam portal at exam.ignou.ac.in.