Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Extends Deadline for June 2026 TEE Exam Form Submission; Check Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
19:45 PM

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Summary
Candidates can complete the application process through the official portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in
According to the official announcement, candidates can now submit their examination forms without a late fee until April 26

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submitting the online examination form for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE) for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Candidates can complete the application process through the official portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in.

According to the official announcement, candidates can now submit their examination forms without a late fee until April 26. Those who fail to meet this deadline will still be allowed to apply between April 27 and April 30 by paying a late fee of ₹1,100.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the University has extended the last date for filling up the Online Examination Form for June 2026 Term-End Examination for both ODL and Online Programmes,” IGNOU said in its notification.

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Students are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated timeline to avoid paying additional charges and ensure smooth participation in the upcoming examinations.

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Exam Form: Steps to Submit

  • Visit the IGNOU Examination Management System portal
  • Log in using your 10-digit enrolment number and password
  • Enter course codes and select the preferred exam centre region
  • Choose the theory and practical courses
  • Link or create your Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID to ensure marks are reflected in DigiLocker
  • Pay the examination fee
  • Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference

The June TEE is a crucial examination cycle for IGNOU students across various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
19:46 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU TEE application open
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