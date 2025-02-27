Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Concludes Registration for BEd, BSc Nursing Exam 2025 Tomorrow- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
18:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to conclude the registration process for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing entrance examinations for admission to the January 2025 session tomorrow, February 28. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill the IGNOU 2025 application form through the official website- ignou.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, IGNOU will conduct the BEd, BSc nursing entrance exams on March 16, 2025. Initially, the last date to fill out the IGNOU application form 2025 for BEd, BSc nursing entrance exams were February 21.

“The last date for submission of Online Application Form for BEd & BSc Nursing (For January 2025 Session) has been extended till 28th February 2025 up to 6 pm,” the official notice said.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced the date sheet for the June 2025 Term End Examination (TEE). As per the official schedule, the IGNOU TEE 2025 exams will be held from June 2 to July 11, 2025, in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be administered from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing Registration 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on 'IGNOU registration' link displayed on the screen
  3. Enter personal and basic academic details to finish the initial registration
  4. Select a username and create a password
  5. Login using allotted credentials and complete IGNOU 2025 application form
  6. Pay the IGNOU 2025 registration fee and submit
Indira Gandhi National Open University BEd BSc BSc Nursing IGNOU
