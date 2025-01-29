IGNOU collaborates with SBI; To hold campus placement drive for students on February 11

Summary The placement drive will be conducted at the Convention Centre of IGNOU in New Delhi Candidates willing to participate in this campus placement can will have to report between 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and register themselves

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance will hold a campus placement drive on February 11, 2025. The placement drive will be held at the Convention Centre of IGNOU in New Delhi.

Candidates willing to participate in this campus placement can will have to report between 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and register themselves. The placement process will begin from 11 AM.

Through this process, eligible candidates will be recruited to the positions of Unit Manager and Business Development Managers with the State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance.

Eligibility

To participate in the placement drive, candidates must have a graduation degree and must be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Candidates applying for the position must possess skills in Sales Planning, customer relationship and have effective communication skills.

Candidates participating in this recruitment drive must bring two copies of their Curriculum Vitae and IGNOUD ID Card, two passport size colour photograph, Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. Graduation Mark sheet and Degree certificate, PAN and Aadhaar Card.

Already employed candidates must bring their appointment letter and salary slips of the last three months.