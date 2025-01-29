IGNOU

IGNOU collaborates with SBI; To hold campus placement drive for students on February 11

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
16:30 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The placement drive will be conducted at the Convention Centre of IGNOU in New Delhi
Candidates willing to participate in this campus placement can will have to report between 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and register themselves

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance will hold a campus placement drive on February 11, 2025. The placement drive will be held at the Convention Centre of IGNOU in New Delhi.

Candidates willing to participate in this campus placement can will have to report between 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and register themselves. The placement process will begin from 11 AM.

Through this process, eligible candidates will be recruited to the positions of Unit Manager and Business Development Managers with the State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility

To participate in the placement drive, candidates must have a graduation degree and must be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Candidates applying for the position must possess skills in Sales Planning, customer relationship and have effective communication skills.

Candidates participating in this recruitment drive must bring two copies of their Curriculum Vitae and IGNOUD ID Card, two passport size colour photograph, Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. Graduation Mark sheet and Degree certificate, PAN and Aadhaar Card.

Already employed candidates must bring their appointment letter and salary slips of the last three months.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
16:30 PM
IGNOU
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC RAS Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download Steps and Exam Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Exam 2024 - Check Major Changes by BCI and Result Update

CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for Superintendent and other posts closes tomorro. . .

AIBE 19 Exam Results to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check once. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC RAS Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download Steps and Exam Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Exam 2024 - Check Major Changes by BCI and Result Update

CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for Superintendent and other posts closes tomorro. . .

AIBE 19 Exam Results to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check once. . .

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Matrix Out, Choice Filling Open Till Januar. . .

Kerala government

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Details Here