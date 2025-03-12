IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website - Check details

IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card released on official website

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 Admit card on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from ignou.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled for March 16, 2025 at various examination centres throughout the country.

The admission to the BEd programmes will depend on the rank obtained by the candidates in the merit list of the Entrance Examination and proofs of their eligibility.

How to download IGNOU BEd Entrance Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the BEd admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with their admit cards, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

