Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2026
17:43 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website
The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2026

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the admit card for the B.Ed Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2026. Admit cards have been made available exclusively in online mode, and candidates are required to log in using their registration credentials to access and download them.

IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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  • Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in
  • Go to the “Student Support” or “Admission” section on the homepage
  • Click on the link for B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 Admit Card
  • Enter your registration number and login credentials
  • Verify the details shown on the screen
  • Click on the Submit/Login button
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day use

The university has advised candidates to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre information, reporting time, and other instructions, before appearing for the examination.

The IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam is conducted for admission to its Bachelor of Education programme offered through open and distance learning mode across various study centres in India.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2026
17:43 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) BEd Admit Card
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