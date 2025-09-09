IGNOU

IGNOU Revises TEE December 2025 Schedule: Complete Exam Registration at ignou.samarth.edu.in

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
12:01 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a revised schedule for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE).
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a revised schedule for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). According to the updated notification, the exams will now be conducted from December 1, 2025, to January 14, 2026, in both offline (pen-and-paper) and computer-based (CBT) modes.

To appear for the semester examinations, candidates must submit their TEE exam form for Online Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes through the official portal at exam.ignou.ac.in.

Key Deadlines for IGNOU TEE December 2025

  • Without late fee: Up to October 6, 2025
  • With late fee of ₹1,100: Up to October 20, 2025

Students already registered on the Samarth Portal can log in and fill out their exam form, while new users must first register with their details before proceeding.

For courses with practical or lab components, including the BLIS programme, candidates must coordinate with their respective regional centres to know the exam venue and schedule.

IGNOU has clarified that once the exam form is submitted, requests for change of exam centre or modification of opted courses will not be entertained.

Read the official notice here.

IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) IGNOU TEE Registration exam schedule
