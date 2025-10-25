MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Opens for MD/MS Admissions - Schedule and Rules

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the registration process for the State Level Joint Counselling for NEET PG 2025-26 admissions. The process applies to candidates seeking admission to MD and MS courses across government, autonomous, and private medical colleges in the state.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the registration process for the State Level Joint Counselling for NEET PG 2025-26 admissions. The process applies to candidates seeking admission to MD and MS courses across government, autonomous, and private medical colleges in the state.

As per the official notice, “All eligible candidates selected in NEET PG 2025-26 are hereby informed that the registration process for admission to all postgraduate course seats (MD/MS) of government, autonomous, and private medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh is starting from 24/10/25. Therefore, all candidates, including those who are in service, must register themselves accordingly.”

The registration is being conducted through the MP Online portal, where candidates can complete the process and await further updates regarding choice filling, merit lists, and seat allotment schedules, which will be announced soon on the same portal.

In a separate notification for in-service candidates, DME stated that they must initially register under the open category. After the registration window closes, their status will be updated to “in-service” as per the official list. Updated registration slips will be sent to their registered mobile numbers, which can later be downloaded from the Candidate Login section.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also initiated the NEET PG 2025 registration process for all-India quota seats, though the detailed counselling schedule is still awaited.

Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam over two months ago are now gearing up for the next phase of the admission process as state-level and national-level counselling rounds begin across India.