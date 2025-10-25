NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Opens for MD/MS Admissions - Schedule and Rules

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
10:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the registration process for the State Level Joint Counselling for NEET PG 2025-26 admissions.
The process applies to candidates seeking admission to MD and MS courses across government, autonomous, and private medical colleges in the state.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the registration process for the State Level Joint Counselling for NEET PG 2025-26 admissions. The process applies to candidates seeking admission to MD and MS courses across government, autonomous, and private medical colleges in the state.

As per the official notice, “All eligible candidates selected in NEET PG 2025-26 are hereby informed that the registration process for admission to all postgraduate course seats (MD/MS) of government, autonomous, and private medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh is starting from 24/10/25. Therefore, all candidates, including those who are in service, must register themselves accordingly.”

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out, Reporting Begins - MCC Revises Schedule Again!
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out, Reporting Begins - MCC Revises Schedule Again!
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps

The registration is being conducted through the MP Online portal, where candidates can complete the process and await further updates regarding choice filling, merit lists, and seat allotment schedules, which will be announced soon on the same portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate notification for in-service candidates, DME stated that they must initially register under the open category. After the registration window closes, their status will be updated to “in-service” as per the official list. Updated registration slips will be sent to their registered mobile numbers, which can later be downloaded from the Candidate Login section.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also initiated the NEET PG 2025 registration process for all-India quota seats, though the detailed counselling schedule is still awaited.

Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam over two months ago are now gearing up for the next phase of the admission process as state-level and national-level counselling rounds begin across India.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
10:38 AM
NEET PG 2025 MP NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh Registration
Similar stories
AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CTET Feb 2026 Exam Date Out - Check Registration, Test Paper Updates Announced by CBS. . .

KSET 2025

KSET Admit Card 2025 RELEASED - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Details

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline for Executive MBA 2025! Check Last Date Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CTET Feb 2026 Exam Date Out - Check Registration, Test Paper Updates Announced by CBS. . .

KSET 2025

KSET Admit Card 2025 RELEASED - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Details

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline for Executive MBA 2025! Check Last Date Here

preliminary examination

UPPSC to Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Link Today at uppsc.up.nic.in- Read D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly; Exam Scheduled for November 2

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality