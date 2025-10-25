AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened the form correction window for the INI CET 2026 January session. Candidates who have already submitted their INI CET 2026 application form can make necessary corrections till October 26, 2025.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened the form correction window for the INI CET 2026 January session on its official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have already submitted their INI CET 2026 application form can make necessary corrections till October 26, 2025.

The INI CET 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025, while the final status of registration and admit card upload will be released on November 1, 2025. The correction of rejected images can be done between October 24 and 26, 2025.

How to Make Corrections?

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the “Academic Courses” tab and select “INI-CET.”

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Click on “Edit Application/Correction.”

Make the necessary corrections and preview the changes carefully before final submission.

According to the official notice, no further opportunity will be given to candidates after the closure of the correction window. Applicants are advised to review their details carefully and make required edits within the given time frame to avoid disqualification.

The correction facility aims to ensure accurate information for candidates ahead of the postgraduate medical entrance test, which is held for admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST.

