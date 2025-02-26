IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Applications for 650 Manager posts begins soon- Details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 posts in the organisation

The IDBI Bank invited applications for Junior Assistant Manager posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commences on March 1 and will end on March 12, 2025. To be eligible, applicants must have 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising 6 months of classroom studies at the respective campus, 2 months Internship and 4 months of On Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s Branches/offices/centers.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.03.2000 and not later than 01.03.2005 (both dates inclusive).

The application fee is Rs 1050 for all other category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Only Intimation Charges).

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.