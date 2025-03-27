Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

ICSI CS June 2025 Session: Registration with late fee begins- Details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
16:40 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates will able to apply for the June session through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu
As per the schedule, the registration window with late fee will close on April 9, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India commenced the ICSI CS June 2025 session registration on March 26, 2025, with a late fee. Interested candidates will able to apply for the June session through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the registration window with late fee will close on April 9, 2025. The ICSI CS June examination will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025.

To apply for the executive programme, candidates must complete the online pre-examination test and also complete the ODOP (one-day orientation programme). To apply for the professional programme, candidates will have to complete online pre-examination test.

ICSI CS June 2025 Session: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. Click on ICSI CS June 2025 session registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Once registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

ICSI CS June 2025 Session: Direct Link

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) ICSI CS Registration Date
