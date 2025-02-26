ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Enrolment Begins Today at icsi.edu- Know Details Inside

Summary Interested candidates who wish to apply for the June examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu According to the official notice, the last date for submission of enrollment , addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee) is March 25, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is set to commence the ICSI CS June 2025 Exam enrolment process on February 26, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the June examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

According to the official notice, the last date for submission of enrollment , addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee) is March 25, 2025. The enrollment process with late fee will end on April 9, 2025. Enrollment services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification) will be done on May 1, 2025.

ICSI CS June 2025 examination will be held on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2025. The examination will take place in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

ICSI CS June 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- icsi.edu Click on the examination link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the CS Executive and Professional link A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Submit and download the page Take a printout of the same for further use

Candidates must note that the examination fee for Executive program is Rs 1500 per group, for professional program, the exam fee is Rs 1800 per module/ group. The late fee for all stages is Rs 250 and change of centre/ module/ medium/ optional subject is Rs 250 each change.