ICSI CS

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Enrolment Begins Today at icsi.edu- Know Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
18:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates who wish to apply for the June examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
According to the official notice, the last date for submission of enrollment , addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee) is March 25, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is set to commence the ICSI CS June 2025 Exam enrolment process on February 26, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the June examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

According to the official notice, the last date for submission of enrollment , addition of module/Group (Without Late Fee) is March 25, 2025. The enrollment process with late fee will end on April 9, 2025. Enrollment services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification) will be done on May 1, 2025.

ICSI CS June 2025 examination will be held on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2025. The examination will take place in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CS June 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. Click on the examination link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the CS Executive and Professional link
  4. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  5. Once registration is done, login to the account
  6. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  7. Submit and download the page
  8. Take a printout of the same for further use

Candidates must note that the examination fee for Executive program is Rs 1500 per group, for professional program, the exam fee is Rs 1800 per module/ group. The late fee for all stages is Rs 250 and change of centre/ module/ medium/ optional subject is Rs 250 each change.

Last updated on 26 Feb 2025
18:43 PM
ICSI CS ICSI
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

HP NEET PG Counselling result for Stray Vacancy round declared on official website

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB ALP Result 2025 for Various Regions- Direct Li. . .

Assam

Registration deadline extended for Assam CEE 2025- Read details inside

CISF

CISF Recruitment 2025 Starts – 1161 Constable Tradesmen Vacancies Open; Apply Now

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating experience.
Techno India University

TechXtreme ‘25 Unites Aspiring Technologists & Industry Leaders at Techno India Uni. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB ALP Result 2025 for Various Regions- Direct Li. . .

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

HP NEET PG Counselling result for Stray Vacancy round declared on official website

Assam

Registration deadline extended for Assam CEE 2025- Read details inside

CISF

CISF Recruitment 2025 Starts – 1161 Constable Tradesmen Vacancies Open; Apply Now

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

West Bengal NEET PG counselling Stray Vacancy Round results declared by WBMCC - Check. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality