ICSI CS December Exam 2025 Registration Begins Today at smash.icsi.edu- Apply Till Sept 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to commence the ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration today, August 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for December session exam can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at smash.icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the examination is September 25, 2025. The submission of examination enrollment request with late fee will begin on September 26 and will end on October 10, 2025. The ICSI CS December exam will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.

The examination fee for executive program is Rs 1500 per group, for professional program is Rs 1800 per group. The late fee for submission of exam form, change of exam centre/ group/ medium/ optional subject, addition of group is Rs 250.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at smash.icsi.edu

2. Click on ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use