ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET January 2026 Results; Scorecards, Subject-Wise Marks Available at icsi.edu

Posted on 20 Jan 2026
14:59 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results and scorecards from the official website icsi.edu
Along with the result, ICSI has also released the individual subject-wise break-up of marks for each candidate

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2026 results today, January 20. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results and scorecards from the official website icsi.edu.

Along with the result, ICSI has also released the individual subject-wise break-up of marks for each candidate. To access the CSEET January 2026 scorecard, candidates are required to log in using their unique ID number and date of birth.

The scorecard includes important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam session, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The institute has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

The CSEET January 2026 examination was conducted on January 10 and January 12, 2026.

In an official notice, the institute stated, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2026 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

To qualify the CSEET January 2026 exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper—including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs—and an overall aggregate of at least 50% marks.

Candidates who have qualified can now proceed with the next stage of the Company Secretary course as per ICSI guidelines.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
15:00 PM
ICSI ICSI CSEET Results out
