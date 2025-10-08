ICSI CS December 2025 Enrolment Status Released at icsi.edu - Link and Submission Details

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has activated the link to check the preliminary enrolment status for the ICSI CS December 2025 session. Candidates who have registered for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations can now verify their enrolment details through the official website, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has activated the link to check the preliminary enrolment status for the ICSI CS December 2025 session. Candidates who have registered for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations can now verify their enrolment details through the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official announcement, the ICSI CS December 2025 enrolment process with a late fee of ₹250 will close on October 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their enrolment formalities within this deadline to avoid disqualification from the upcoming session.

To access their ICSI CS December 2025 enrolment status, candidates must log in using their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The status will appear on the screen once the details are submitted correctly.

Steps to Check ICSI CS Enrolment Status 2025

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Select the ‘Latest@ICSI’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the enrolment status link for CS December 2025.

Enter your ICSI registration number, date of birth, and captcha.

The screen will display your enrolment details and current status.

View and download the same for future reference.

The ICSI CS December 2025 examinations for both Executive and Professional programmes are scheduled to commence on December 22, 2025. Enrolled candidates will be issued the ICSI CS December 2025 admit card approximately 10 days before the examination date.

ICSI has advised students to verify their enrolment information carefully and ensure that all details are accurate before the last date. Once the window closes, no further corrections or submissions will be accepted.

Find the direct enrolment status link here.