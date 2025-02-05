CMA

ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December Results 2024 Revised- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
15:27 PM

Summary
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in
According to the latest notice, CMA Intermediate and Final results will now be declared on February 11, 2025 instead of February 21, 2025 as scheduled previously

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) revised the result date of Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams held in December 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

According to the latest notice, CMA Intermediate and Final results will now be declared on February 11, 2025 instead of February 21, 2025 as scheduled previously.

The official notice, signed by CMA Dr. Debaprosanna Nandy, stated, “We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025. The results will be accessible on our official website: www.icmai.in.”

ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- icmai.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link to check the ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check the results displayed on the screen
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
15:28 PM
