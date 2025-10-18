ICAR Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Deadline Extended, Revised Schedule Released

Summary The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has extended the choice filling deadline for UG, PG, and PhD counselling 2025 by a day. The ICAR 2025 counselling registration began on October 14, and the extension comes in response to the high number of applicants seeking additional time to finalise their college and course preferences.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has extended the choice filling deadline for UG, PG, and PhD counselling 2025 by a day. Candidates can now submit their preferences for agriculture and allied science programmes till today, October 18, 11.50 PM, through the official website - icarcounseling.com. Initially, the deadline was scheduled for October 17.

The ICAR 2025 counselling registration began on October 14, and the extension comes in response to the high number of applicants seeking additional time to finalise their college and course preferences. As per the official seat matrix, there are around 5,000 undergraduate (UG) seats, 3,489 postgraduate (PG) seats, and 2,130 PhD seats available across agricultural universities.

Along with the extension, ICAR has also revised the complete counselling schedule for the five rounds. The Round 1 seat allotment, which was earlier scheduled for October 21, will now be released on October 23 (from 5 pm onwards). Selected candidates will have to get their documents verified by the allotted university within the specified dates.

The first round of document verification will conclude on October 28, while candidates will have until October 29 (up to 11.50 PM) to complete the seat acceptance process. The second, third, and fourth rounds of allotment are scheduled for November 1, November 6, and November 10, respectively.

Finally, a mop-up round will be conducted from November 14 to 19, allowing candidates to fill fresh choices and complete the remaining admission formalities. The entire ICAR counselling process will now conclude on November 19, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of November 14.

The ICAR has advised candidates to keep a close watch on the official portal for timely updates and ensure that they complete all steps - including document verification and fee submission - within the prescribed deadlines to secure admission.