ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration Open for Agriculture & Allied Sciences

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has started online counselling for undergraduate agriculture courses for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who qualified in CUET-UG 2025 with domain subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, or Inter-agriculture are eligible for admission to 13 agriculture and allied science degree programmes under the ICAR All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Applicants will be able to register through the official counselling website - icarcounseling.com.

As per the official schedule, the ICAR counselling portal will remain open until September 8 for registration and consent-based merit ranking, which will be prepared on the basis of CUET-UG scores. ICAR has clarified that only ICAR-ranked candidates will be able to submit their programme and university preferences, along with the payment of counselling fees, for admission into agriculture and allied subjects.

ICAR is using CUET-UG 2025 scores for admission to multiple four-year undergraduate courses, including B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.F.Sc. Fisheries, B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management and B.Tech. programmes in Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Technology, and Biotechnology. Through this counselling process, ICAR will fill 20% AIQ seats in 63 State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and 100% seats in central agricultural universities.

This year, ICAR has listed 7,325 AIQ seats across subjects, with the highest availability in B.F.Sc. Fisheries (2,159 seats) and the lowest in B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture (17 seats).