ICAR

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration Open for Agriculture & Allied Sciences

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
14:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has started online counselling for undergraduate agriculture courses for the academic session 2025-26.
Candidates who qualified in CUET-UG 2025 with domain subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, or Inter-agriculture are eligible for admission to 13 agriculture and allied science degree programmes under the ICAR All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has started online counselling for undergraduate agriculture courses for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who qualified in CUET-UG 2025 with domain subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, or Inter-agriculture are eligible for admission to 13 agriculture and allied science degree programmes under the ICAR All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Applicants will be able to register through the official counselling website - icarcounseling.com.

As per the official schedule, the ICAR counselling portal will remain open until September 8 for registration and consent-based merit ranking, which will be prepared on the basis of CUET-UG scores. ICAR has clarified that only ICAR-ranked candidates will be able to submit their programme and university preferences, along with the payment of counselling fees, for admission into agriculture and allied subjects.

ICAR is using CUET-UG 2025 scores for admission to multiple four-year undergraduate courses, including B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.F.Sc. Fisheries, B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management and B.Tech. programmes in Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Technology, and Biotechnology. Through this counselling process, ICAR will fill 20% AIQ seats in 63 State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and 100% seats in central agricultural universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, ICAR has listed 7,325 AIQ seats across subjects, with the highest availability in B.F.Sc. Fisheries (2,159 seats) and the lowest in B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture (17 seats).

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
14:09 PM
ICAR Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Counselling CUET UG 2025
Similar stories
bseb

BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice. . .

AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice. . .

AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling - Final Phase Registration Begins; Direct Link and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality