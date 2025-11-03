ICAI CA September 2025 Result Out Today: Check Key Updates Before Release

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) September 2025 Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams today, November 3. According to the official update, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be announced around 2 PM, while the CA Foundation result will be released around 5 PM.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) September 2025 Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams today, November 3. According to the official update, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be announced around 2 PM, while the CA Foundation result will be released around 5 PM.

Candidates can check their ICAI CA September 2025 results on the official website - icai.nic.in - by entering their registration number and roll number in the login window.

Qualifying Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ICAI’s qualifying criteria, candidates need to score a minimum of 40% in each paper and an overall aggregate of 55% at the Foundation level and 50% at the Intermediate level to clear the exams.

The CA Final exams were held from September 3 to 14, the CA Intermediate exams from September 4 to 15, and the CA Foundation exams took place on September 16, 18, 20, and 22.

The ICAI CA September 2025 scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, paper number, marks obtained, subject-wise result status, and other particulars.

The Chartered Accountancy course is divided into three levels - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final, and candidates must qualify all stages to become a Chartered Accountant.