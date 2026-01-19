ICAI Revises CA Inter Exam 2026 Schedule; Paper 5 Postponed- Know Revised Dates Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate exam can check the updated dates on the official website, icai.org According to the official notification, Group II Paper 5 – Auditing and Ethics, which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026, has been postponed to January 31, 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate exam can check the updated dates on the official website, icai.org.

According to the official notification, Group II Paper 5 – Auditing and Ethics, which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026, has been postponed to January 31, 2026. The rescheduled examination will be conducted at the same examination centres and during the same time slot, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST).

ICAI has clarified that the admit cards already issued will remain valid for the rescheduled examination date, and candidates are not required to download new hall tickets.

The institute also stated that the remaining papers of the Chartered Accountants Foundation January 2026 examination will be conducted as per the original schedule on January 20, 22, and 24, 2026, without any changes.

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Steps to Check Revised Dates

Candidates can follow these steps to download the revised examination schedule:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. Click on the “ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 Revised Schedule” link available on the homepage. A new page will open displaying the updated exam dates. Download the schedule and keep a printed copy for future reference.

For further updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICAI website.