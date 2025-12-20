ICAI Reduces Answer Book Verification and Certified Copy Fees for CA Exams 2026

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a revision in the fees for verification and certified copies of answer books for CA examinations. As per an official notification issued by the ICAI examination committee, the revised fee structure will be applicable to candidates applying for these services after the declaration of results for the January 2026 CA examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a revision in the fees for verification and certified copies of answer books for CA examinations. As per an official notification issued by the ICAI examination committee, the revised fee structure will be applicable to candidates applying for these services after the declaration of results for the January 2026 CA examinations.

According to the revised norms, the verification fee for Foundation, Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) examinations has been lowered from the existing ₹100 per paper to ₹50 per paper. Similarly, the cost of obtaining certified copies of answer books has been reduced from ₹500 per paper to ₹100 per paper for all levels, including Foundation, Intermediate, Final and PQC examinations. ICAI stated that the revised charges aim to make post-result services more accessible and affordable for students.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants January 2026 examinations. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses can download their admit cards from the official ICAI website using their login credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre on each exam day.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official schedule, the CA Foundation examinations will begin on January 18, 2026, with the Accounting paper. The Intermediate examinations are scheduled to start from January 6, 2026, while the Final examinations will commence from January 5, 2026. All papers across levels will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a duration of three hours for each exam.

In a key academic update, ICAI has introduced Paper 6 titled “Integrated Business Solutions” in the CA Final examination from May 2024 onwards. This paper follows an open-book examination format, allowing candidates to carry hard copies of study materials into the examination hall. Permitted materials include ICAI study modules, practice manuals, revision test papers, textbooks, bare acts, self-prepared notes, and other relevant reference resources, which candidates may use while answering questions.

Candidates appearing for the CA January 2026 exams are advised to carefully go through the guidance notes available on the official ICAI website. These notes provide comprehensive information regarding examination dates, timings, paper-wise instructions and other important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.