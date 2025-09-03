ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Final and Inter Exams Postponed! Check Details and Official Notice Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
09:06 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations scheduled for September 3 and 4 September 2025, in select centres.
The announcement was issued by ICAI’s Examination Department, highlighting that the decision was made in the interest of student safety and smooth conduct of examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations scheduled for September 3 and September 4, 2025, in select centres due to severe rainfall and flooding. The announcement was issued by ICAI’s Examination Department, highlighting that the decision was made in the interest of student safety and smooth conduct of examinations.

The postponement applies specifically to examination centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu City. ICAI clarified that the rescheduling is limited to these locations, while exams in all other centres across the country will continue as per the previously declared schedule.

However, it is clarified that other particulars/details as announced vide Important Announcement dated 30th May 2025 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged,” the official notice highlighted.

Authorities explained that incessant heavy rains and widespread flooding in parts of Punjab and Jammu have disrupted transport and normal life, making it challenging for candidates to safely reach exam centres.

The institute also confirmed that the revised exam dates for the affected centres will be notified separately in due course. Candidates appearing in these regions are advised to stay updated by checking the official ICAI website — icai.org — for further announcements.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
09:07 AM
ICAI CA 2025 The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA exam
