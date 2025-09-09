ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Postpones CA Exams 2025 in Kathmandu Amid Widespread Protests in Nepal - What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
13:07 PM

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA examinations scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2025, in Kathmandu, Nepal, have been postponed.
The decision comes amid ongoing protests in the country following the government’s temporary ban on social media platforms.

According to the official notice, the CA Intermediate Group 1, Paper 1 (scheduled on September 9) and the CA Final Group 1, Paper 1 (scheduled on September 10) will not be conducted on the announced dates in Kathmandu. Fresh dates for these papers will be released later.

The institute clarified that the postponement applies only to the Kathmandu centre, while all other exam centres in India and abroad will conduct the papers as per schedule. Students appearing outside Kathmandu have been instructed to follow the timings mentioned on their admit cards and report accordingly.

The decision was taken after the situation in Nepal turned volatile, with youth-led demonstrations continuing even after the social media restrictions were lifted. Reports indicate that the unrest has already led to 19 casualties, prompting safety concerns.

This is the second instance of postponement for ICAI exams in September 2025. Earlier, the September 2 and 3 exams in Punjab were deferred due to severe flooding in multiple districts, with revised dates yet to be announced.

ICAI has urged candidates affected by the Kathmandu postponement to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding the rescheduled examinations.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 09 Sep 2025
13:12 PM
