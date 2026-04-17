Admit Card

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
12:12 PM

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Summary
Candidates can access their hall tickets through the ICAI e-services portal
According to the official timetable, the CA Final Group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for May 2026. Candidates can access their hall tickets through the ICAI e-services portal.

According to the official timetable, the CA Final Group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12. Meanwhile, CA Intermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, with Group 2 exams taking place on May 9, 11, and 13.

The admit card includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre on each day of the examination.

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ICAI CA May 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official ICAI website, eservices.icai.org.
  2. Click on the “ICAI Admit Card May 2026” link
  3. Choose the May session exam for CA Intermediate or CA Final.
  4. Enter login credentials such as user ID and password
  5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

ICAI has emphasized that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and advised candidates to verify all details carefully after downloading it.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
12:13 PM
Admit Card ICAI CA 2026 ICAI CA Exam
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