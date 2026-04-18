ICAI CA 2026

CA May 2026: ICAI Warns Students Against Fake News on Exam Changes; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
11:29 AM

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Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rejected circulating reports suggesting the creation of a new authority to conduct Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations.
The institute emphasised that these reports lack any official confirmation and are not supported by the concerned authorities.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rejected circulating reports suggesting the creation of a new authority to conduct Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations in 2026, calling such claims “factually incorrect” and misleading.

In an official statement, ICAI clarified that it had taken note of several media reports and social media posts claiming that the government was planning to establish a centralised body to oversee CA and other professional examinations. The institute emphasised that these reports lack any official confirmation and are not supported by the concerned authorities.

According to ICAI, the circulation of such unverified information has led to confusion and anxiety among students preparing for the upcoming CA examinations. The institute has urged candidates and stakeholders not to rely on these rumours and to continue focusing on their exam preparations.

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The misleading claims also suggested that a committee of experts had already been formed to submit recommendations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding a unified examination authority for institutes such as ICAI, ICSI, and ICMAI. However, ICAI has firmly denied the existence of any such proposal or development.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, ICAI has revised the schedule for the Chartered Accountant Intermediate examinations, both in India and abroad. The CA Foundation exams are set to be conducted on May 14, 16, 18, and 20. As per the revised timeline, the Intermediate examinations will be held in two groups, with Group 1 scheduled for May 5, 7, and 9, and Group 2 on May 11, 13, and 15. The Final examinations will also be conducted in two groups, with Group 1 on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 on May 8, 10, and 12.

ICAI has also released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal using their login credentials.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
11:30 AM
ICAI CA 2026 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ICAI CA Exam
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