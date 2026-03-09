ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Inter Toppers and Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Mar 2026
09:17 AM

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their results through the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their results through the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in.

In the CA Intermediate January 2026 examination, Kanhiya Lal secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an impressive score of 508 marks out of 600, translating to 84.67 percent. Meanwhile, Logapriya P P emerged as the topper in the CA Foundation examination by securing AIR 1 with 366 marks out of 400, achieving a remarkable 91.50 percent.

According to the official statistics released by ICAI, the pass percentage for candidates who appeared in both groups of the CA Intermediate examination stood at 9.39 percent. A total of 41,798 candidates appeared for both groups, out of which 3,924 candidates successfully qualified.

In Group I of the CA Intermediate examination, 105,526 candidates appeared and 14,733 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.96 percent. For Group II, 69,477 candidates appeared and 10,798 candidates passed, taking the pass percentage to 15.54 percent. Compared with the September 2025 CA Intermediate examination, where the pass percentage was 10.06 percent, the January 2026 results reflect a slight decline.

For the CA Foundation January 2026 examination, the overall pass percentage stood at 19.23 percent. A total of 1,09,694 candidates appeared for the exam, and 21,099 candidates successfully passed. Among male candidates, 57,238 students appeared and 11,523 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 20.13 percent. Among female candidates, 52,456 candidates took the exam and 9,576 cleared it, bringing the pass percentage to 18.26 percent. The overall pass rate for the Foundation exam has improved from 14.48 percent recorded in the May 2025 session.

In the CA Intermediate toppers list, Fathima Shehza K from Perintalmanna secured AIR 2 with 504 marks out of 600, achieving 84 percent. Vanya Bansal from Faridabad secured AIR 3 with 498 marks, which corresponds to 83 percent.

For the CA Foundation January 2026 examination, Khushi Sikaria from Midnapore secured AIR 2 with 365 marks out of 400, achieving 91.25 percent. Three candidates jointly secured AIR 3 with 361 marks each, corresponding to 90.25 percent. These candidates include Hiba P from Kannur, Suman Karki from Kathmandu, and Raghav Naresh Gupta from Surat.

Earlier, ICAI had also announced the results of the CA Final January 2026 examination. In that examination, more than 7,000 candidates qualified, with the pass percentage recorded at 10.97 percent. The figure represents a notable decline compared with the previous year’s performance levels.

Candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations are advised to visit the official ICAI website to access their scorecards and check further updates related to certification and the next stages of the chartered accountancy programme.

Check the full merit list here.

ICAI CA 2026 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Result toppers merit list
