ICAI CA September Exam 2025 Datesheet For Final, Inter and Foundation OUT at icai.org- Check Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India issued the ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the datesheet through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the timetable, the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The foundation course exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA September 2025 Datesheet: Steps to download

Visit the official website- icai.org Go to the important announcement link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will get ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the page Click on the link and the datesheet will open Check the exam dates and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

No examination is scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday.