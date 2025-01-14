ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Timetable for Foundation, Inter, Final OUT- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
16:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to appear for the CA May examination can check the exam dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org
The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the CA May examination can check the exam dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

According to the timetable, the foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025, intermediate course Group 1 examination will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on May 9, 11 and 14, 2025. The final examination for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6 and Group 2 will be held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025.

The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All intermediate course papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final course exam for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm. Paper(s) 3 & 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test are of 4 hours duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Taxation – Assessment Test or Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) will be held on May 10 and 13, 2025 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

ICAI CA May Exam Datesheet 2025

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
16:36 PM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam Exam dates
Similar stories
Board Exams 2025

DHSE Kerala Plus 1, Plus 2 Model Exam Dates 2025 Announced

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2024 Expected Today at ssc.gov.in- Latest Updates Here

CBSE 2025

Expert Strategies to Excel in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 to be Out Soon: Check Pass Marks, Download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exams 2025

DHSE Kerala Plus 1, Plus 2 Model Exam Dates 2025 Announced

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2024 Expected Today at ssc.gov.in- Latest Updates Here

foundation day

Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates 72nd Foundation Day With Grandeur and Enthusiasm

CBSE 2025

Expert Strategies to Excel in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 to be Out Soon: Check Pass Marks, Download

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .