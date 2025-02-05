CA Foundation 2024

ICAI CA Foundation Exam result to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
17:08 PM
Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the results of the CA Foundation Examination on its official website. Although the institute has not yet specified a specific date for the declaration of the results, they are expected to be released in March 2025.

Once the results are released, candidates can login to the official websites of ICAI at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org and check their results.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Examination Results once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org

Step 2: Under the students tab, click on the Examination link

Step 3: Now click on the Result link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20 at various nationwide examination centers. A total of 1,20,609 candidates appeared in the exam.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
17:25 PM
CA Foundation 2024
