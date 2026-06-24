supplementary exams

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Issued for HSE, Arrear Exams - Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
11:36 AM

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Summary
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the hall tickets for students appearing in the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Supplementary and Arrear examinations.
Candidates who have registered as private students for the supplementary examinations can now access and download their admit cards through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the hall tickets for students appearing in the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Supplementary and Arrear examinations scheduled for June and July 2026. Candidates who have registered as private students for the supplementary examinations can now access and download their admit cards through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. The release of the hall ticket marks an important step ahead of the commencement of the examination process, which is set to begin on June 29.

According to the examination schedule announced by the board, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. Students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular examination, as well as those appearing for arrear papers, will be eligible to take these examinations and improve their academic records.

To download the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026, candidates must visit the official DGE Tamil Nadu website and navigate to the hall ticket section. After selecting the link for the June/July 2026 HSE Supplementary Examination hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number, permanent register number, and date of birth. Upon submission of these details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future use.

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Students have been advised to carefully review all information printed on the hall ticket immediately after downloading it. Particular attention should be paid to details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, examination centre, subject codes, and examination dates. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the concerned authorities without delay to avoid complications during the examination process.

Authorities have instructed candidates to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time on each examination day. Students must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination venue, as entry will not be permitted without the document. Candidates have also been advised to keep a valid photo identity proof with them, which may be required for verification purposes at the examination centre.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
11:36 AM
supplementary exams Tamil Nadu Admit Card
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