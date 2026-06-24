RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 Declared; Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Paryavekshak) recruitment examination conducted on April 18 can now check their results on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Candidates can download the PDF and verify their qualifying status by searching for their roll number or name in the document

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 on June 23. Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Paryavekshak) recruitment examination conducted on April 18 can now check their results on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been released in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can download the PDF and verify their qualifying status by searching for their roll number or name in the document.

According to the board, the result link has been activated on the official portal. Due to a large number of candidates attempting to access the website, users may experience temporary delays or slow loading times.

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The recruitment examination was conducted to fill 1,100 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies across Rajasthan. The written test took place on April 18, 2026, and the results were announced on June 23 following the completion of the evaluation process.

The declaration of results marks the beginning of the next phase of recruitment for shortlisted candidates.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the "RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026" link available on the homepage. Open the result PDF. Use the search function to locate your roll number or name. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Following the completion of document verification, the board will prepare and publish the final merit list of selected candidates. Appointment to the Agriculture Supervisor posts will be subject to successful verification of eligibility, educational qualifications and other recruitment conditions.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates regarding document verification and the final selection process.