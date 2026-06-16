Delhi CET Result 2026 Declared - DTTE Announces Merit List and Counselling Schedule

Summary The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi, has officially declared the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scores and merit status through the official DTTE Delhi portal (tte.delhi.gov.in).

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi, has officially declared the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scores and merit status through the official DTTE Delhi portal (tte.delhi.gov.in). The result marks a crucial stage in the admission process for diploma and technical programmes offered through participating institutions in the National Capital Territory.

To check their Delhi CET 2026 results, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password on the official website. The merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination and serves as the basis for admission and counselling.

The released merit list contains important details such as the candidate’s name, application number, and merit rank. Only those candidates who satisfy the prescribed qualifying criteria and secure a place in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling and seat allocation process.

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Tentative Counselling Schedule

Alongside the declaration of results, authorities have also released the schedule for the admission process. The first round of counselling choice filling will commence on June 16 and continue until June 20, 2026. During this period, qualified candidates will be able to submit their preferred institutions and courses for seat allocation.

The outcome of the first round of counselling is scheduled to be announced on June 22, 2026. Candidates who receive seat allotments must complete the admission confirmation formalities by June 27, 2026, to secure their seats.

For candidates who may not receive a seat in the initial rounds or wish to explore additional admission opportunities, a spot round will also be conducted. Interested applicants will need to submit their willingness to participate in the spot round by July 25, 2026.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Rank List

To be considered for inclusion in the Delhi CET 2026 rank list, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the authorities. Applicants belonging to the General category are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories must obtain a minimum of 5 per cent marks to qualify for ranking and further admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their merit status, review the admission schedule, and complete all counselling formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid missing out on seat allocation opportunities.

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