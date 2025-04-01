Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
16:01 PM



Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results on the official website at ibps.in
According to the schedule, the results can be downloaded until April 30, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 for the main exam and interview on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results on the official website at ibps.in.

According to the schedule, the results for download will be available till April 30, 2025. The IBPS SO Interview was conducted in February/March 2025.

The IBPS informed in an official notice, “The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India /Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.”

IBPS SO Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at ibps.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Combined Result for Main Examination and Interview for CRP-SPL-XIV"
  3. On the next page, click on the link to check the results
  4. Enter your credentials to login and submit
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

IBPS SO Result 2025: Direct Link






