IBPS SO Mains Scorecard released on official website - Know how to check your scorecard

The scorecards for the IBPS SO Mains examination has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their admit cards from ibps.in.

Candidates will be able to check their scorecards from March 20 to March 31, 2025.

How to download IBPS SO Mains 2025 scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS SO Scorecard link available on the scorecard

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Check your scorecard and download

Step 5: Take a printout of the scorecard and save it for future refeence

The examination was conducted on December 14, 2024, and the results were declared on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment process, 900 specialist officers will be recruited across participating banks.