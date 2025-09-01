IBPS

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Notification Released, Registration Begins Today at ibps.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
13:52 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) officially released the notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs XIV) for the year 2025. The recruitment drive is being conducted for Group “A” Officers (Scale I, II & III)—commonly referred to as IBPS RRB PO—and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose), also known as IBPS RRB Clerk.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in, with the application window open from September 1 to September 21, 2025.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date- September 1, 2025

Last Date to Apply- September 21, 2025

Admit Card Release (Prelims)- November/December 2025

Preliminary Exam Dates- November/December 2025

Prelims Result Announcement- December 2025 / January 2026

Mains Admit Card Release- December 2025 / January 2026

Mains Examination Dates- December 2025 / February 2026

The recruitment process includes multiple stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and an Interview for Officer Scale posts (Scale I, II, III). For Office Assistants (Clerk), the selection is based on Prelims and Mains only—no interview is conducted.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and documentation requirements provided in the official notification available on the official website.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all others. While the IBPS RRB SO application fee is Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.

With thousands of vacancies expected across participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), this recruitment drive provides a significant opportunity for aspirants aiming for careers in the public banking sector.

Last updated on 01 Sep 2025
13:52 PM
IBPS IBPS RRB Recruitment exam
