IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in; Mains Exam on February 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
15:20 PM

File Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Prelims Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from ibps.in by logging in with their registration number and password.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant preliminary examination 2025 was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14 across various centres. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2025.

According to the IBPS RRB Office Assistant mains exam pattern 2025, the examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates will be required to attempt 200 questions carrying a total of 200 marks.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website — ibps.in
  2. Click on the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Preliminary Result link
  3. Select the option for Office Assistant
  4. You will be redirected to a new page
  5. Enter the required login details
  6. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their result for future reference.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
16:48 PM
