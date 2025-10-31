IBPS SO Main Hall Ticket Released at ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Inside

Summary Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their IBPS SO Main Exam call letters from October 30 to November 9, 2025 The IBPS SO Main Examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website — ibps.in. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their IBPS SO Main Exam call letters from October 30 to November 9, 2025.

The IBPS SO Main Examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025, for various specialist officer posts including Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

According to IBPS, the main examination will consist of objective-type questions worth 60 marks, with a duration of 45 minutes. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully on the admit card and reach their respective exam centres well in advance on the day of the test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,007 Specialist Officer posts in participating public sector banks. The online registration process was held from July 1 to July 21, 2025.

IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — ibps.in. Click on the “IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025” link available on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password/date of birth). Click on Submit to view your admit card. Check all details carefully and download/print the admit card for future reference.

IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and any other documents mentioned in the instructions to the examination centre.

For updates regarding the IBPS SO 2025 results, interview schedule, and provisional allotment, candidates are advised to regularly check the IBPS website.