IBPS

IBPS SO Main Hall Ticket Released at ibps.in; Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
13:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their IBPS SO Main Exam call letters from October 30 to November 9, 2025
The IBPS SO Main Examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website — ibps.in. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their IBPS SO Main Exam call letters from October 30 to November 9, 2025.

The IBPS SO Main Examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025, for various specialist officer posts including Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

According to IBPS, the main examination will consist of objective-type questions worth 60 marks, with a duration of 45 minutes. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully on the admit card and reach their respective exam centres well in advance on the day of the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,007 Specialist Officer posts in participating public sector banks. The online registration process was held from July 1 to July 21, 2025.

IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website — ibps.in.
  2. Click on the “IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password/date of birth).
  4. Click on Submit to view your admit card.
  5. Check all details carefully and download/print the admit card for future reference.

IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and any other documents mentioned in the instructions to the examination centre.

For updates regarding the IBPS SO 2025 results, interview schedule, and provisional allotment, candidates are advised to regularly check the IBPS website.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
13:44 PM
IBPS IBPS SO Admit Card
Similar stories
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Announced! Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Detai. . .

Telangana government

TGBIE Releases TS Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2026; Check Detailed Schedule. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Revised Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 After Student Backlash; Exams from F. . .

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 Announced! Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Detai. . .

Telangana government

TGBIE Releases TS Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2026; Check Detailed Schedule. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Revised Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 After Student Backlash; Exams from F. . .

Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued

NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3: Over 200 Candidates Disqualified! What Next?

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix Revised - 103 Seats Withdrawn from Round 1! Updated List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality