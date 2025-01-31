IBPS

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 31 Jan 2025
16:34 PM

As per the official notice, IBPS PO Main Result 2024 will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from January 31 to February 7, 2025
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3955 Probationary Officer posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced IBPS PO Main Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) main examination can check and download the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3955 Probationary Officer posts. As per the official notice, IBPS PO Main Result 2024 will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from January 31 to February 7, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Interview round. The interview round is tentatively scheduled for January/February 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. Click on IBPS PO Main Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Take a copy of the same for further reference

Registration window opened on August 1 and closed on August 21, 2024.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024: Direct Link

