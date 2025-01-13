IBPS PO Mains Exam Scorecard to be released soon on ibps.in - Know how to download

Summary Once the results are declared, candidates view their scorecards on the official website ibps.in IBPS is expected to release the results by the end of January 2025. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website of IBPS to check their scorecards

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon be releasing the results of the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains Exam on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates view their scorecards on the official website ibps.in.

IBPS is expected to release the results by the end of January 2025. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website of IBPS to check their scorecards.

How to download IBPS PO Scorecard once Results are out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CRP PO/MT tab and then CRP Process Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XIV' results links

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Candidates passing the examination will be called in for interview/personality test. This interview will be tentatively conducted on January/February, 2025.