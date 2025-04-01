Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025 For Mains OUT at ibps.in- Read Major Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
13:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have taken the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
As per the schedule, the combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the IBPS PO Result 2025 for the mains exam and interview on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have taken the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

IBPS informed that the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. In case two or more candidates have obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
13:11 PM
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS PO IBPS mains examination
Similar stories
JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule & Details. . .

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Begins - Vacancy, Eligibility & All Deta. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Specialist Prelims 2025 Postponed - Notice and Revised Schedule Details

IBPS

IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Published - Clerk Mains Result Update on ibps.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule & Details. . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Collaborates with ICT Academy and Capgemini and to Equip Students with In-Demand . . .

Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Announces Incubes 2025 – A Game-Changer for Startups

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Begins - Vacancy, Eligibility & All Deta. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Specialist Prelims 2025 Postponed - Notice and Revised Schedule Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality