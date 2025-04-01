IBPS PO Combined Result 2025 For Mains OUT at ibps.in- Read Major Details Here

Summary Candidates who have taken the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in As per the schedule, the combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the IBPS PO Result 2025 for the mains exam and interview on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have taken the online main exam and interview round can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the combined result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

IBPS informed that the said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc. In case two or more candidates have obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.