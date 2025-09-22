IBPS RRB 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - New Schedule Announced

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks XIV (CRP RRBs XIV). Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official website — ibps.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill positions for Group “A” Officers (Scale I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across Regional Rural Banks.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB XIV 2025?

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on “CRP RRBs Live” and then select “CRP Regional Rural Banks XIV”

Choose “Apply Online” for either Group A or Group B

For new users, click on “New Registration” and enter basic details, upload photo and signature, provide required information, preview the form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee

Already registered candidates can log in and continue their application

Once the registration process ends, IBPS will allow candidates to edit or modify their application form, the dates of which will be announced later.

Before the preliminary examination, candidates will have to undergo a Pre-Exam Training (PET) in November/December 2025. Qualified candidates from the prelims will appear for the Mains examination, scheduled to be conducted before the end of February 2026.

The final stage of the selection process will be the interview round for Group A and Group B posts, likely to be held in January/February 2026. After the evaluation, IBPS will publish the provisional allotment list before March 2026.