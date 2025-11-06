CBSE Directs Schools to Provide Class 11 Registration Numbers to JEE Main 2026 Aspirants- Details

Summary The directive comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) sought the Class 11 information of students applying for the upcoming engineering entrance test While releasing the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026, the board had earlier clarified that the Class 11 registration number is a mandatory field in the JEE Main 2026 application form

Taking a stern view of the lapses in providing Class 11 registration numbers to students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to immediately ensure that the details are issued to candidates. The directive comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) sought the Class 11 information of students applying for the upcoming engineering entrance test.

While releasing the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026, the board had earlier clarified that the Class 11 registration number is a mandatory field in the JEE Main 2026 application form. Accordingly, schools were instructed to provide these details to all Class 12 students applying for the entrance exam.

However, despite these clear instructions, CBSE said it continues to receive complaints from parents and students claiming they have not been provided with the necessary information. “Despite the above instructions, many parents and students have approached the board with grievances that Class 12 students appearing for the JEE 2026 exam are not getting their Class 11 registration numbers from the respective schools,” the board stated in its latest notification.

Emphasising that compliance is mandatory, the board added, “This matter has been seriously viewed by the Board. It is once again reiterated that schools must invariably provide the Class XI registration number to students appearing for the JEE Main 2026.”

The inclusion of the CBSE registration number in the JEE Main application form aims to streamline candidate verification and prevent scheduling conflicts between CBSE board exams and JEE Main 2026. As per the schedule, CBSE Board Exams 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 9, while JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions — the first session from January 21 to 30, and the second session from April 2 to 9.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2026 registration process is currently underway on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 27, 2025.