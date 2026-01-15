Bank exams

IBPS Declares PO, SO Mains, Interview Result 2025 at ibps.in; Direct Link to Check Here

Posted on 15 Jan 2026
14:11 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the main examination and interview rounds can check their results on the official website, ibps.in
As per the official notification, the result link will remain active from January 15 to February 14, 2026, allowing candidates sufficient time to download their score status

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the main examination and interview rounds can download their results on the official website, ibps.in.

The results have been released as combined scores of the mains exam and interview. As per the official notification, the result link will remain active from January 15 to February 14, 2026, allowing candidates sufficient time to download their score status.

IBPS PO, SO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the IBPS PO, SO Result 2025 (Mains and Interview) link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page.
  4. Click on Submit to view the result.
  5. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

IBPS has stated that the provisional allotment of candidates has been carried out based on post-wise and category-wise vacancies for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, as reported by participating banks. The allotment is subject to the availability of vacancies in the Probationary Officer and Specialist Officer cadres.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to appointment letters and joining formalities.

