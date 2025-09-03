IBPS

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today- Know Editable Fields Here

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to close the application edit window for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 today. Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications to their submitted application forms must do so by the end of the day through the official website — ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,270 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts across various participating banks in India. Only those candidates who have successfully completed their online application process — including the payment of requisite fees or intimation charges — within the stipulated application window are eligible to make changes to their forms.

Candidates making any corrections in their application forms are required to pay a non-refundable correction fee of ₹200. IBPS has clarified that this fee will not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be adjusted against any future examination.

The official IBPS notification warns candidates that no modifications will be allowed once the edit window closes. “After the expiry of ‘Edit Window for candidates to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, no change/modification/correction will be allowed under any circumstances. No requests in this regard will be entertained,” the statement reads.

To make corrections, candidates must visit the official IBPS website, log in with their credentials, access their application form, make the necessary edits, pay the correction fee, and finally submit the updated form. A confirmation page will be generated after submission, which candidates are advised to download and retain for future reference.

As the deadline approaches, applicants are urged to carefully review their application forms and make necessary corrections promptly to avoid disqualification or issues at later stages of the recruitment process.

IBPS IBPS Clerk
