Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
13:40 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
As per the schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled for October 13, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 6,148 vacancies. In November 2024, the designation of Clerks was changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from April 1, 2024.
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to check
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Direct Link