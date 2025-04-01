Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled for October 13, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 6,148 vacancies. In November 2024, the designation of Clerks was changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from April 1, 2024.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV
  3. On the next page, enter your credentials and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future use

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
13:42 PM
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS IBPS Clerk IBPS PO
