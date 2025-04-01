IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in As per the schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled for October 13, 2024

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled for October 13, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 6,148 vacancies. In November 2024, the designation of Clerks was changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from April 1, 2024.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- ibps.in On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV On the next page, enter your credentials and submit Check your result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future use

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Direct Link