Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the National Adolescent Summit 2025 at its Dwarka headquarters in December, bringing together school leaders, counsellors and experts to discuss the rapidly evolving challenges faced by adolescents. Held under the theme “Empowering Adolescents: Voices, Choices, and Wellbeing,” the summit highlighted the growing need for comprehensive support systems within schools.

The event opened with an assessment of the current landscape of adolescent wellbeing, emphasising the crucial role of schools in addressing students’ emotional and behavioural needs. According to the official press release, plenary sessions explored a wide range of issues including mental health concerns, social media use, cyber safety, and screen-time habits. Sessions also examined gender sensitivity, bullying, lifestyle choices, substance use and body image.

“The Summit progressed from setting the broader context of adolescent development to addressing core issues such as mental health, digital behaviour, inclusion, lifestyle choices, and future pathways,” the press release stated.

More than 800 delegates participated in the summit, including over 750 principals, vice-principals, counsellors and wellness teachers from India and overseas. The largest contingent came from Delhi NCR, followed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Representatives from more than 20 other states, as well as Muscat, Oman, were also present. All sessions were livestreamed on CBSE’s official YouTube channels.

Panel discussions featured psychologists, health professionals, school heads and counselling experts, who shared practical strategies for strengthening wellbeing services in educational institutions. A dedicated showcase also highlighted innovative counselling practices currently being implemented across schools.

The summit underscored CBSE’s continued efforts to promote holistic development and create safe, supportive environments for students navigating adolescence.